Nitish Kumar to meet Arvind Kejriwal, Left leaders on his second day in Delhi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File image)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet key opposition leaders here on Tuesday, the second day of his maiden visit to the national capital since he broke ties with the BJP.

His first meeting scheduled for the day is with CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, which will be followed by the chef minister visiting the CPI headquarters to hold talks with general secretary D Raja.

Kumar will also meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the afternoon followed by a meeting with former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Kumar, who snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month, Sunday said his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre.

Kumar's visit to Delhi comes amidst the buzz the JD(U) leader may emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.