Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 08:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar to be next CM of Bihar, says Amit Shah

"There is no if or but. Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it," he told CNN News18 when asked whether the BJP will stake claim for the chief ministership in Bihar if the saffron party gets more seats than the ally JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar.

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar after the coming assembly elections in the state. Shah also said that the NDA will get a two-third majority in the polls.

Shah said people of Bihar will get a "double engine" government -- one at Bihar headed by Nitish Kumar and another at the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the Lok Janshakti Party breaking away from the ruling alliance in Bihar, Shah said the party was offered adequate seats but still walked away from the alliance.

"It was their (LJP) decision, not ours," he said.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 07:39 am

