English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi; Rahul Gandhi also present

    The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
    Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi; Rahul Gandhi also present

    Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi; Rahul Gandhi also present

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

    The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

    Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently for forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

    He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Congress #India #Mallikarjun Kharge #Nitish Kumar #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Tejashwi Yadav
    first published: Apr 12, 2023 01:29 pm