Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar rushes to Delhi to visit ailing Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today rushed to New Delhi on hearing the news that the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been admitted to AIIMS, is in a critical condition.

Before his departure, Kumar, who had served as a cabinet minister under Vajpayees Prime Ministership, issued a statement wherein he called the nonagenarian "a guardian...whose affection and guidance I have always received and from whom I have learnt the finer points of public life."

"I pray for his early recovery," he said.

The chief minister had visited AIIMS in June this year to enquire about the well-being of the ailing stalwart.

Sources in the state BJP headquarters here said that all party functions for the day have been cancelled in view of top leaders leaving for New Delhi to meet the BJP veteran.

Among those who are said to be leaving for the national capital are Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, state BJP president Nityanand Rai and former state party chief and minister Mangal Pandey.

The BJP leaders, talking to media separately, recalled Vajpayees deep association with Bihar and expressed their wish to see the former Prime Minister fully recovered.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 02:40 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Nitish Kumar

