App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar plays down speculation surrounding cabinet expansion

At the state executive meeting of the JD(U) in September, Kumar had told party leaders that expansion of his cabinet was likely after Dussehra, which fell on October 19 last.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday chose to play down speculations surrounding the expansion of his cabinet by saying it is in the offing some time next year.

At the state executive meeting of the JD(U) in September, Kumar had told party leaders that expansion of his cabinet was likely after Dussehra, which fell on October 19 last.

"I had said after Dussehra, which means before the one falling next year, Kumar said.

Kumar, who is also the national president of the Janata Dal (United), made the remark here in reply to queries from journalists on the sidelines of a function organized on the occasion of establishment day of the state disaster management authority.

related news

Names of probable candidates that have been doing the rounds include JD(U) MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar and Ashok Choudhary, a former state Congress president and a powerful minister in the previous Grand Alliance government, who joined the Chief Ministers party earlier this year.

Initially, the name of Prashant Kishor, poll strategist-turned-politician, who joined the party at its state executive meet recently, was also being considered among the probables.

However, upon his elevation as national vice-president, it is being said that he is likely to remain engaged with the partys crucial backroom operations.

Speculations are also rife that BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan may be inducted from his partys quota.

A number of key departments in the state are at present without full-time ministers, most notable being social welfare which fell vacant upon the resignation of Manju Verma following the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal and of which education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma is at present holding the additional charge.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Bihar #India #Nitish Kumar #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.