Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitish Kumar hints at reducing taxes on petroleum products

"Ghataenge, ghataenge....(we will do the needful for reducing prices). A decision will be taken later in the day," Kumar told reporters here on the sidelines of a function.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the state was looking forward to reducing taxes on petroleum products, following the Centre's decision to slash excise duty on the same a day earlier.

He was responding to queries as to whether the Bihar government would take a cue from the Centre, besides some BJP-ruled states which have announced a cut in taxes imposed on petrol and diesel.

Incidentally, the BJP is also an alliance partner in the ruling coalition in Bihar.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 02:32 pm

