Nitish Kumar calls on Lalu Prasad after RJD boss reaches Patna after 7 months

Apr 28, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

Kumar drove to the residence of Rabri Devi, former chief minister and wife of Prasad, late in the evening, hours after the RJD supremo had landed in his home town after a long time.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called on RJD president Lalu Prasad, with whom his rivalry has once been the stuff of legend in the state's politics.

Prasad had been away for close to seven months, during which he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore and convalesced at his eldest daughter Misa Bharti's house in Delhi.

It was not known what transpired during the meeting between the two veteran leaders that lasted for less than half an hour.