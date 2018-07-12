Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah to discuss seat sharing pact for 2019 polls: Report

With less than a year left for the Lok Sabha elections, seat sharing has become an important talking point for between allies in the National Democratic Alliance.

One NDA member -- Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) -- has been pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party to discuss seat sharing for the elections, but the latter is yet to arrive at a decision.

But JD(U) has far from given up the matter. So when BJP President Amit Shah visits Patna on July 13 to talk about poll preparations with Kumar over breakfast and dinner, the latter may persuade him to discuss it.

During the meeting, Kumar will talk about how many seats JD(U) will get to contest in the Lok Sabha polls, sources told The Economic Times. The aim is to start the process of identifying the seats.

"If a decision is taken on the exact number of seats as JDU’s share, then it would be an easy task for our party to identify the seats where it can put up a good show in the Lok Sabha polls," a member of JD(U) was quoted as saying.

NDA allies BJP, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) had won 22, 6 and 3 seats, respectively in Bihar in the 2014 general election. The JD(U), which won just two seats, was not a part of the NDA at the time.