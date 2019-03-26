Nitin Gadkari's income jumps 140% in 5 years

Moneycontrol News

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari’s income has jumped from Rs 2.7 lakh in 2013-14 to Rs 6.4 lakh in 2017-18 -- a hike of around 137 percent in five years.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader disclosed his income in an election affidavit filed along with nomination paper for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, on March 25.

According to a report by The Times of India, the hike in Gadkari’s income was largely due to the big jump it took in 2014-15 when his income rose to Rs 6 lakh. The report suggests that it has been largely stagnant in the years since.

According to the affidavit, the income of Gadkari’s wife Kanchana has increased ten times in five years, from Rs 4.6 lakh in 2013-14 to nearly Rs 40 lakh in 2017-18.

Gadkari has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 25.12 crore in the affidavit, PTI has reported. As per his tax return forms, his total income stood at Rs 2,66,390 in 2013-14 and Rs 6,40,700 in 2017-18.

According to his affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 69,38,691, while his wife has movable assets worth Rs 91,99,160.

A sum of Rs 66,07,924 is in the name of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

Gadkari declared six cars in his affidavit, four of which are in the name of his wife.

There has been a rise of 10 percent in Gadkari’s total assets in five years. It stands at Rs 6.9 crore, which includes his inherited property worth Rs 1.96 crore.

In the case of his wife, the increase in the value of assets is 127 percent as compared to 2014. Key assets held by her include three properties with an aggregate value of Rs 4.4 crore. These properties include one plot of agricultural land valued at Rs 88 lakh.

For the first time candidates contesting elections have to declare their total income as shown in their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the last five years, as recommended by the Election Commission of India (EC). The disclosure shall also have to cover the candidate’s spouse, members of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and dependents.

Abiding by the new rule, Gadkari has declared income of his HUF, which was Rs 8.75 lakh in 2017-18.

The BJP stalwart, who defeated Congress’ Vilas Muttemwar in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes, has expressed confidence about winning with a bigger margin this time.

"This time, I will win with a bigger margin. People have a good opinion of the work done by the Narendra Modi-led government in the last five years. Our government did more than (what was promised) in the poll manifesto," Gadkari told reporters after filing his nomination.

(With inputs from PTI)