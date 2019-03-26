App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari's income jumps 140% in 5 years

The BJP stalwart, who won the Nagpur seat in 2014 by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes, has expressed confidence about winning with a greater margin this time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari’s income has jumped from Rs 2.7 lakh in 2013-14 to Rs 6.4 lakh in 2017-18 -- a hike of around 137 percent in five years.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader disclosed his income in an election affidavit filed along with nomination paper for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, on March 25.

According to a report by The Times of India, the hike in Gadkari’s income was largely due to the big jump it took in 2014-15 when his income rose to Rs 6 lakh. The report suggests that it has been largely stagnant in the years since.

related news

According to the affidavit, the income of Gadkari’s wife Kanchana has increased ten times in five years, from Rs 4.6 lakh in 2013-14 to nearly Rs 40 lakh in 2017-18.

Gadkari has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 25.12 crore in the affidavit, PTI has reported. As per his tax return forms, his total income stood at Rs 2,66,390 in 2013-14 and Rs 6,40,700 in 2017-18.

According to his affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 69,38,691, while his wife has movable assets worth Rs 91,99,160.

A sum of Rs 66,07,924 is in the name of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

Gadkari declared six cars in his affidavit, four of which are in the name of his wife.

There has been a rise of 10 percent in Gadkari’s total assets in five years. It stands at Rs 6.9 crore, which includes his inherited property worth Rs 1.96 crore.

In the case of his wife, the increase in the value of assets is 127 percent as compared to 2014. Key assets held by her include three properties with an aggregate value of Rs 4.4 crore. These properties include one plot of agricultural land valued at Rs 88 lakh.

For the first time candidates contesting elections have to declare their total income as shown in their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the last five years, as recommended by the Election Commission of India (EC). The disclosure shall also have to cover the candidate’s spouse, members of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and dependents.

Abiding by the new rule, Gadkari has declared income of his HUF, which was Rs 8.75 lakh in 2017-18.

The BJP stalwart, who defeated Congress’ Vilas Muttemwar in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes, has expressed confidence about winning with a bigger margin this time.

"This time, I will win with a bigger margin. People have a good opinion of the work done by the Narendra Modi-led government in the last five years. Our government did more than (what was promised) in the poll manifesto," Gadkari told reporters after filing his nomination.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Nitin Gadkari #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'It Won't Let You down': Man 'Invents' Horse-Drawn Car in Belarus Usin ...

If Implemented, Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee Will Cost 2% o ...

IPL 2019 | Appalling Or Smart? | Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos But ...

Reserve Bank Slaps Rs 2 Crore Penalty on PNB For Violating SWIFT Norms

YouTube Denies Cancelling Plan for High-End Dramas, Comedies

Working Night Shifts During Pregnancy May Up Miscarriage Risk: Study

UEFA Urged to Take Strong Action Over Racist Incidents in England Matc ...

IPL 2019: Battle to The Top Of The Table as DC Takes on CSK in Their F ...

Digvijaya Singh a True Hindu, Will Follow Whatever Party Decides, Says ...

Is the shared value of democracy still the key factor in the India–U ...

General Elections 2019: Why Karnataka is critical to the fortunes of t ...

Saving the world from misguided populism: Raghuram Rajan offers some p ...

India will be seen as a safe haven by global investors, says Andrew Ho ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Allies likely to push NDA tally near 300 mar ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty gains 1% as global ...

Should Indian investors be spooked by the sharp fall in US bond yields ...

Don't recommend buying Jet Airways at current levels, says Edelweiss F ...

These are the two foreign healthcare stocks that DSP Investment is bet ...

After fighting several battles, Naresh Goyal forced to retire from Jet ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Parties play safe in 'high-profile' seats whe ...

Muller probe into Russian interference in Trump campaign shows checks ...

Empowering Lokpal to oversee distribution of ex gratia to kin of Pulwa ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Managing a child's screen-time is critic ...

Chhapaak: As the 'face' of an acid attack survivor's story, Deepika Pa ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Siegfried Aikman interview: Japan boss on India's obsession with chang ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are suckers for Ranveer Singh’s Simmb ...

UFC star Conor McGregor announces retirement from Mixed Martial Arts

The Tashkent Files: Conspiracy theories that chronicle the death of PM ...

Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya joins 83 as an assistant director

IPL 2019: CSK captain MS Dhoni trolls birthday boy Kedar Jadhav like a ...

Kangana Ranaut’s '24 crore' paycheck confirmed, makes her highest pa ...

Tara Sutaria bags her third before her Bollywood debut, to be Ahan She ...

Ayushmann Khurrana wants to do a biopic and he has already picked his ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.