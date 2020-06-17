App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari to address virtual rally for Goa BJP workers on June 20

Talking to PTI, Goa BJP spokesman Damu Naik claimed that over one lakh BJP workers are expected to attend the online rally that is scheduled to take place between 4 pm and 6.30 pm.

PTI
File image
File image

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will address the BJP workers in Goa through a virtual rally on June 20, a state functionary of the party said on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI, Goa BJP spokesman Damu Naik claimed that over one lakh BJP workers are expected to attend the online rally that is scheduled to take place between 4 pm and 6.30 pm.

"This would be a first virtual rally to be addressed by any BJP leader in the state," he said.

Naik said that online meetings were held across the state to inform the party workers about the union Road Transport and Highways Minister's virtual rally that would be streamed live on various social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

BJP's Goa unit chief Sadanand Tanavade has chaired majority of these meetings, he said.

According to Naik, Gadkari will address workers on the achievements of the Modi during its second term in office.

"The Modi government has resolved several issues, which were hanging fire for the last 75 years. The issues like Citizenship Amendment Act, abolition of triple talaq, resolution of Ram temple issue and decisions on Kashmir are major highlights of the government," he said.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #BJP #Goa #India #Nitin Gadkari #Politics #virtual rally

