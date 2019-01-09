App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari stresses on need to implement successful water conservation practices

Gadkari said positive results were visible in the form of recharged wells, resulting in the improvement in socio-economic conditions of the people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari January 8 stressed on the need to implement successful practices in water conservation around the world.

Speaking at the release of the inaugural issue of Jal Charcha, the monthly magazine of the ministry, Gadkari said several steps in the direction of water conservation have been taken in states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

He said positive results were visible in the form of recharged wells, resulting in the improvement in socio-economic conditions of the people.

Reiterating the importance of recycling of water and Waste-to-Wealth, Gadkari said in his constituency in Maharashtra, 350 play grounds and 78 gardens have been identified, where recycled water is to be used for sprinkling purposes, automatically conserving fresh water.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 10:19 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.