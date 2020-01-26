Nitin Gadkari pitches for use of alternative fuels

Strongly pitching for alternative fuels in the country, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said his ministry was working towards an "electric highway".

"Today, as a country we are today moving towards electric bus, electric bikes, electric autorickshaw, electric cars, and at the Transport ministry we are also dreaming and working towards electric highway," he said.

About the highway from Delhi to Mumbai that is under work, he said its cost is Rs 1,03,000 crore and already 60 per cent of the contracts have been awarded and the target is to complete this highway before January 26, 2024.

The proposed highway from Delhi to Mumbai that is under work ts cost is Rs 1,03,000 crore, and already 60 per cent contracts have been awarded and our target is to complete it before January 26, 2024.

He said it will become a historic highway and growth engine for the country and will cross through economically backward tribal areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

"On that highway we are now thinking to make it e- highway, and we are discussing with companies who have got technology in Germany, USA, and Sweden. Electric bus, electric double-decker bus, electric truck is also our dream."

Gadkari was speaking after launching the TVS Motor Company's e-scooter "TVS iQube Electric" here.

Stating he has been pushing for alternative fuels, Gadkari said the crude oil imports is Rs 7 lakh crore, adding to it is problem of pollution, which is a very serious concern.

He said that our automobile industry is very big, the manufacturing sector of the automobile industry is with a turnover of Rs 4,50,000 crore and this industry is giving maximum employment, adding it is also a great thing that the industry is thinking with a new and great vision, which the country needs.

"The vision of transport sector is import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous," he added.

Speaking about bio-emission fuel fromjatropha for fighter jets and helicopters, the Minister said import of our aviation fuel is Rs 40,000 crore.