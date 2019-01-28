App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 06:55 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari exposed Congress, highlighted Modi govt's development work: BJP

PTI @moneycontrolcom
With opposition parties taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Union minister Nitin Gadkari's comments at an event, the ruling BJP on Monday said the minister's remarks were aimed at exposing the Congress and highlighting the development work done by the central government.

The clarification from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came a day after Gadkari said political leaders who sold dreams to people but failed to realise them got "beaten up" by the public, as the minister asserted that unlike them, he was a doer and delivered on his promises.

Taking potshots at the government, opposition parties claimed that Gadkari's remarks were aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the minister himself was eyeing the top post.

Asked about Gadkari's remarks, senior BJP leader and his cabinet colleague Prakash Javadekar told a press conference at the party office here that the former was targeting the Congress and exposing how the opposition party had damaged the country.

"Gadkariji was explaining how the Congress has damaged the country and was citing examples of how the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...He delivers impactful speeches to expose the Congress," he said.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 06:46 pm

