you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari can end Maharashtra deadlock in 2 hours: Shiv Sena leader tells Mohan Bhagwat

While BJP and Shiv Sena have the numbers to form the government in Maharashtra, they are locked in a tussle over who will get the chief minister's post

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Amid the impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, farm activist Kishore Tiwari, who joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the Assembly election, has said that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should be deputed to resolve the power tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sena.

According to reports, in a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Tiwari said that he should take a serious note of the situation and intervene to end the deadlock.

Tiwari said people were worried over the RSS’s "silence" on the issue.

"Gadkari will be able to resolve the situation within two hours," Tiwari said, when asked about his letter to Bhagwat.

related news

Claiming that Gadkari is being "sidelined" by the BJP, Tiwari said if the party or Amit Shah authorise Gadkari to intervene, he can resolve the impasse in two hours.

According to a report by News18, Bhagwat suggested caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a closed-door meeting that he must end the stalemate soon and stake claim to form a stable government before the verdict in the Ayodhya case was delivered by the Supreme Court of India. The verdict in the Ayodhya case is expected in a few days.

Stalemate to end soon?

BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over who will get the chief minister's post. This has resulted in a stalemate in government formation even though the Assembly election result was declared on October 24. The saffron alliance combined has won 161 seats, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a BJP minister in Maharashtra, on November 5, hinted at a possible breakthrough in the ongoing stand-off with the Sena, saying "good news" can come at any moment.

"A good news regarding government formation can come at any moment," Maharashtra Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters after a meeting of state BJP core team at CM Fadnavis' official residence Varsha in Mumbai.

BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who also attended the meeting, said they are now waiting for a proposal from the Shiv Sena.

Patil added that people of Maharashtra have given a mandate to the BJP-Shiv Sena 'Maha-Yuti' for forming the next government.

"The Shiv Sena has so far not given us any proposal. BJP's doors are open 24x7 for them," the minister said. "We don't have any doubt that a Fadnavis-led government will be formed soon," he said.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, however, said his party was firm on a written assurance from the senior alliance partner over power sharing, including rotating chief minister's post for 2.5 years.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 09:39 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Nitin Gadkari #Politics #Shiv Sena

