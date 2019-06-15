Nitin Gadkari assures Kerala, TN, Uttarakhand of full cooperation to expedite highway projs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Saturday assured Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand of all cooperation in expediting highway projects. The chief ministers of the three states had called on the Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister to discuss infrastructure and ongoing highways projects in their respective states.

"The Chief Ministers discussed the ongoing highway and infrastructure projects in the states. We have assured full cooperation to them," Gadkari said after the meetings.

The minister said he had asked states to expedite land acquisition in the states, especially Kerala where ongoing projects have been stuck.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and V Muraleedharan, MSEA called on Gadkari Saturday to discuss the progress of on-going road and infrastructure projects in the state.