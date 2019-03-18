App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nitin Gadkari arrives in Panaji for BJP legislature meet

Gadkari, who had successfully managed to cobble together a coalition in the state under the leadership of Parrikar in 2017, will be holding discussions with the BJP Goa legislature wing during the night.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Nitin Gadkari arrived in Goa in the early hours of Monday by a midnight flight to decide on the leadership issue in the state following the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar (63) died on Sunday evening at his residence near here after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

Gadkari, who had successfully managed to cobble together a coalition in the state under the leadership of Parrikar in 2017, will be holding discussions with the BJP Goa legislature wing during the night.

The senior leader is also scheduled to meet alliance partners, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and Independents, who had given support to the Parrikar-led government.

related news

"The new chief minister will be sworn in by tomorrow morning," a senior BJP functionary said.

Asked if they would continue to support the BJP, the alliance partners said "no one should not be taken for granted" as their support was to Parrikar when the government was formed in 2017.

Parrikar, who was the then Union defence minister, had taken over the reigns of the state after the BJP failed to get a majority in the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly election.

"No one can be taken for granted. But we all want this government to survive. No one can afford the dissolution of the assembly or keeping the House in suspended animation," Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai told reporters here Sunday evening after a meeting that was attended by leaders of his party, the MGP and Independents.

Sardesai said the alliance partners will take a stand only after the BJP legislative party decides its leader.

BJP MLA Michael Lobo asserted that the next chief minister has to be from the BJP. "The next CM will have to be amongst BJP MLAs," he said.

MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar, however, said nothing was finalised and a decision on leadership would be taken only after meeting Gadkari.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday evening wrote a fresh letter to state Governor Mridula Sinha, staking claim to form the government.

Stating that it is the single largest party in the state, the Congress said it should be invited by the governor to form the government.

The Congress is currently the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs, while the BJP has 12 in the 40-member Goa assembly. The Goa Forward Party, MGP and Independents have three MLAs each, while the NCP has one legislator.

The strength of the House has been reduced to 36 due to the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza earlier this year, and Parrikar on Sunday, and the resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte last year.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 07:56 am

tags #Goa #India #Nitin Gadkari #Panaji #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Hospitalised After 'Reactio ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Remembering Manohar Parrikar: The Reluctant Politician Who Was the Bri ...

IPL 2019: Five First Time Indian Players to Watch Out For

IPL 2019 | History, Controversies, Maximums, Razzmatazz….and Cricket ...

Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, S ...

Truck Full of Explosives Seized by CID in West Bengal

Swara Bhasker: I Don't Have the Skill or the Vision to Be a Director

OPINION | Why PM Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' is Appealing to the Masse ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: India now has 2,293 political parties, 149 regis ...

New Zealand attack: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern likely to discuss li ...

Ex-SC judge Justice PC Ghose to be India's first Lokpal

DMK names ex-ministers Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, Kanimozhi

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex Nifty to open in green amid positive glo ...

Top stocks to watch out for: Mindtree, Bandhan Bank, HDFC, Jet Airways

Top brokerage calls for Monday: Macquarie maintains underperform on Ba ...

Here are the bulk/block deals from March 15

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC edge FC Goa in extra time in cagey final to ...

Jet Airways grounds operations at Abu Dhabi airport from today for ind ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

Shah Faesal launches Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement; aims to purs ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

Sobhita Dhulipala on Made in Heaven: I thrive in playing parts that ar ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

WhatsApp features that may roll out soon: From dark mode to in-app bro ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.