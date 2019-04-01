Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over Rafale allegations, NYAY promise

During her address at the News18 Agenda India summit on March 31, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashed out at the Indian National Congress over its allegations in the Rafale deal and the proposed NYAY scheme.

"There was no corruption in Rafale, it was part of a false propaganda, therefore Rafale has died down...so now opposition has moved over to ‘Chowidkar chor hai’,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi should give proof about his allegations and said he himself is out on bail for financial misconduct.

The defence minister also questioned Congress’ NYAY scheme. Sitharaman said: “Congress had earlier projected ‘garibi hatao’ and failed to deliver. They have not eradicated poverty yet. If Congress had done so, what is the need of NYAY?” she asked.

“The debate of Rs 6,000 per month promise of Congress and Rs 6,000 per year promise by BJP for farmers is like quoting the Rafale prices and comparing our rates with theirs,” she added.

For the first time, we had a corruption free government and Gandhi has been calling the prime minister a 'chor (thief)', she said.

At the same event, Sitharaman also said the country is the top-most priority and there is no relation between the Lok Sabha elections and the Balakot airstrikes.

Sitharaman however opined that there is nothing wrong in BJP leaders taking credit for decisive leadership after the Balakot airstrikes.

The defence minister lashed out at her critics who say that it is the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that holds the power of defence ministry. She said that the prime minister definitely wants to have more understanding of each ministry and he understands every ministry.

During the summit the defence minister honoured families of martyrs and said their sacrifices cannot be forgotten.