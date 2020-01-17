Nirbhaya case: Smriti Irani blames AAP for delay in convicts' hanging; Kejriwal hits back

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani on January 17 blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the delay in the hanging of the four Nirbhaya convicts.

"Why was the prison department, which comes under AAP govt, sleeping after dismissal of review petition in July, 2018? Why did the govt give Rs 10,000 and a sewing kit to juvenile rapist when he was released? Didn't they see tears of Nirbhaya's mother?" Irani said, according to news agency ANI.

A Delhi court on January 17 issued a fresh death warrant for the execution of the four Nirbhaya convicts, with the convicts now scheduled to be hanged at 6 am on February 1.

They were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail, a Delhi court had announced on January 7 while issuing their death warrants.

However, the Delhi government informed the high court during a hearing that the execution of the convicts will not take place on the designated day as a mercy plea had been filed by Mukesh.

"I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that after the rejection of the review petition, because of you the convicts couldn't be hanged in time. Such parties should be shamed- this is not only my party's view but also of every law abiding citizen of the country," Irani said, according to a report by NDTV.

Hitting back at Irani, Kejriwal, in a tweet, said he feels "sad" when politics is done on "such issues".