Nikki Haley slams previous Republican presidents for adding $10 trillion to national debt

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

Arguing that a strong economy is essential to national security, Haley said the United States will never stay ahead of communist China with socialist spending sprees.

Nikki Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley took a dig on Saturday at two former presidents of her party, George W Bush and Donald Trump, for massive spending and adding USD 10 trillion to America's national debt as she slammed President Joe Biden for his record-breaking spending, which she said would add USD 20 trillion in the national debt in 10 years.

Haley said when she was elected governor of North Carolina in 2010, the national debt stood at USD 13 trillion.

"Thirteen years later, we are at more than USD 31 trillion. And because of Joe Biden, we will add USD 20 trillion more to the national debt in the next 10 years," said the former governor, who on February 14 declared her decision to enter the race to the White House.

Addressing the Club for Growth, a conservative group, retreat in Miami, Florida, Haley alleged that Biden's platform for 2024 can basically be summed up as "spend even more, tax even more and let the children figure out how to deal with it".