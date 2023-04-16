 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NGO moves Supreme Court against appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

The NGO has sought the constitution of a "neutral and independent committee" for the appointment of members of the Election Commission.

NGO Association for Democratic Reforms has moved the Supreme Court against Arun Goel's appointment as Election Commissioner claiming it is arbitrary, and violative of institutional integrity and independence of the poll body.

The plea alleged that the Union government and the ECI have through their acts of "omissions and commission" participated in a carefully orchestrated "selection procedure" for their own benefits.

"The writ petition is being filed in public interest challenging the appointment of Sh. Arun Goel as Election Commissioner vide notification dated November 19, 2022, on the ground that the appointment is arbitrary and violative of institutional integrity and independence of Election Commission Of India…," the plea said.