Next step after discussions with supporters: Alagiri

Alagiri, whose last week Chennai rally, billed as a "massive show of strength" to press for his reinduction turned out to be a tame affair, said he would consult his supporters and take a decision on the future course of action.
Amid the stoic silence of DMK on his wish to re-enter the party, expelled leader M K Alagiri Monday said he would decide his next course of action shortly.
The former union minister said a bronze statue of late DMK patriarch and his father M Karunanidhi would be installed here soon.
Alagiri, expelled from the party by Karunanidhi in 2014 at the height of his tussle for supremacy with younger brother and now party chief M K Stalin, had organised the silent march to his father's mausoleum on the Marina beach on September 5.
Though the rally was keenly watched, not a single DMK functionary was present. Also, neither any speech was delivered nor any grand action plan announced by the Madurai-based Alagiri, who has been claiming that loyal party workers were with him and accused Stalin of preventing him from rejoining the party.Days ahead of the rally, Alagiri had made a climbdown and said he was ready to accept his younger sibling as his leader if the party reinducted him, but so far the DMK has not responded to his overtures.