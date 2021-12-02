News18 India Chaupal | “Will resign in a minute if high command asks me to,” says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel said on December 2 that he was ready to resign “in a minute” if asked by the party high command.

Baghel, is locked in a power tussle with the state’s Health Minister TS Singh Deo over chief minister’s position.

Baghel, speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, said there was no talk of any sharing of power for two-and-a-half years. He also denied that he indulged in a show of strength in front of the top brass.

The chief minister said while Sonia Gandhi is the party’s leader but many want Rahul Gandhi to be their party president, adding that it was for the party to decide its head.

“Will resign in a minute if high command asks me to resign,” Baghel said in response to question son about recent reports of power tussle in his state.

Baghel, according to an informal agreement after the 2018 assembly polls, was to serve as CM for two-and-a-half years after which Deo was to take over. But Baghel continues to be the CM even after completing the two-and-a-half-year tenure on June 17 leading to the rift in the state Congress.

In one of his many visits to the national, Baghel met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on November 12, the same day when party leader Sachin Pilot was summoned to meet Gandhi and discuss the ‘cabinet reshuffle’.

Though the war of words though has subsided between Baghel and Singh Deo but the tension is palpable. The situation has turned worse when one of the Chhattisgarh Congress leaders, Pawan Agrawal, seen close to Deo was heckled on the stage by other leaders.

According to sources, the party high command has asked the warring factions of the state unit to put to rest all the grievances until the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls are over.

Baghel said people have full faith in Gandhi family as they have given sacrifices for country.

“Congress is our party and we will decide who should be our party President… Today our leader is Sonia Gandhi but we want Rahul Gandhi to be our President,” he said.

Baghel also slammed the Centre for stopping funds to the state and added that even the BJP does not discuss the Gujarat Model of development anymore.

“Central government is doing step brotherly treatment with our state – They have withheld our grants,” he said.