News18 India Chaupal | 'Everyone was a Hindu in India before Babur's era': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 3 said Hindus in trouble outside India are welcome in the country as India is a Hindu-majority nation.

Sarma, responding to a question on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) said everyone in India was a Hindu before the “Babur era" referring to first Mughal emperor of Indian subcontinent Zahir ud-Din Muhammad Babur in 16century.

“India is a Hindu majority country. Any Hindu facing trouble outside India is welcome to the country. India is the root of every Hindu. Before the Babar era everyone was a Hindu," Sarma said speaking at the News18 India Chaupal.

The BJP leader said there was nothing wrong if old temples are reconstructed and redecorated in India while asking why talking about ‘mandir’ construction is seen as communal in India.

“Why talking about construction of mandir is seen as communal – why only temple? We are Hindu, we will be Hindu. As a Hindu I am more secular than all the secular,” he said.

In July, Sarma asserted that Hindutva is a way of life and claimed that adherents of most religions are descendants of Hindus.

Sarma also said madarsas (Islamic seminaries) will be shut in Assam. “I am trying to get more doctors and engineers to come from the Muslim community,” he said.

He also commented on the Congress party suggesting a reinvention. “There was a mindset to follow a family but now it has been changed. New India looks beyond dynasty,” said Sarma, who switched to the BJP from the Congress party a few years ago.

“Ask Amethi they will answer why Rahul is not acceptable,” Sarma said referring to Rahul Gandhi losing the Amethi seat in 2019. Amethi seat in UP was once a Congress bastion.