MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

News18 India Chaupal | 'Everyone was a Hindu in India before Babur's era': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The senior BJP leader, while speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, has said there is nothing wrong if old temples are reconstructed and redecorated.

Moneycontrol News
December 02, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.


Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 3 said Hindus in trouble outside India are welcome in the country as India is a Hindu-majority nation.

Sarma, responding to a question on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) said everyone in India was a Hindu before the “Babur era" referring to first Mughal emperor of Indian subcontinent Zahir ud-Din Muhammad Babur in 16th century.

“India is a Hindu majority country. Any Hindu facing trouble outside India is welcome to the country. India is the root of every Hindu. Before the Babar era everyone was a Hindu," Sarma said speaking at the News18 India Chaupal.

READ: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma burns seized contraband worth nearly Rs 163 crore

Close

Related stories

The BJP leader said there was nothing wrong if old temples are reconstructed and redecorated in India while asking why talking about ‘mandir’ construction is seen as communal in India.

“Why talking about construction of mandir is seen as communal – why only temple? We are Hindu, we will be Hindu. As a Hindu I am more secular than all the secular,” he said.

In July, Sarma asserted that Hindutva is a way of life and claimed that adherents of most religions are descendants of Hindus.

Also, read: World Bank sanctions Rs 770 crore for Inland Water Transport department: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma also said madarsas (Islamic seminaries) will be shut in Assam. “I am trying to get more doctors and engineers to come from the Muslim community,” he said.

He also commented on the Congress party suggesting a reinvention. “There was a mindset to follow a family but now it has been changed. New India looks beyond dynasty,” said Sarma, who switched to the BJP from the Congress party a few years ago.

“Ask Amethi they will answer why Rahul is not acceptable,” Sarma said referring to Rahul Gandhi losing the Amethi seat in 2019. Amethi seat in UP was once a Congress bastion.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Assam government #Babur #CAA #Current Affairs #Himanta Biswa Sarma #India #Madrasa #Politics
first published: Dec 2, 2021 03:46 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.