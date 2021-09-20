MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Newly sworn-in Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi appeals Centre to repeal farm laws

Thanking the party leadership, Channi told reporters here that the party has given a common person a great honour. He also described Rahul Gandhi as a "revolutionary leader".

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Charanjit Singh Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi

Newly sworn-in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday urged the Centre to repeal agri laws, and said his party stands firmly behind farmers agitating against the "black" farm laws

Thanking the party leadership, Channi told reporters here that the party has given a common person a great honour. He also described Rahul Gandhi as a "revolutionary leader".

Channi, the first Dalit chief minister of the state, said he will become the voice of the common people of Punjab and will always remain accessible to the people.

“Together, we have to make Punjab prosperous. Punjab is primarily an agrarian state. This government is a pro-farmer government, this is Congress government,” he said.

Farmers in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting against three contentious farm laws. Several rounds of meetings between the Centre and farmer leaders have ended in a deadlock.

This government is of the people of Punjab, he further said, adding Congress'' ideology is to take everyone along.

On his predecessor, Amarinder Singh, Channi said he did good work as CM.

“He is also known as protector of water rights. He is our party leader,” he said.

The party high command has given an 18-point programme and we are committed to it, said Channi, adding promises made will be fulfilled.

“We will ensure a transparent government,” he said.
PTI
first published: Sep 20, 2021 02:04 pm

