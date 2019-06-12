App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

New ventures won't need approvals, inspection by govt depts for initial 3 years: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said that the country is going through a phase of economic slowdown and there is a need to address the challenge of unemployment and growth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In a bid to encourage entrepreneurship in the state, the Rajasthan government has said youths setting up new ventures will not require any approvals for first three years.

Also, these entrepreneurs will be exempted from inspections by government departments during this period.

"Our decision will encourage youths to start their units and they will be able to set up their business with a free mind. They can get approvals anytime in three years. We want to give a suitable environment for business in the state," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

The state government had notified MSME facilitation of establishment and operation ordinance in March this year but its execution got delayed due to model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections.

A bill to replace the ordinance will be introduced in the upcoming assembly session, Gehlot said.

For availing this benefit, the entrepreneurs will have to register on the web portal, https://rajudyogmitra.rajasthan.gov.in, launched by the CM on June 12. It will issue an acknowledgement certificate on registration.

"Rajasthan is the first state in the country to take such a revolutionary step for facilitating entrepreneurs. Youths will be encouraged and they will need no approvals and inspections by government departments for three years," the CM told reporters after launching the portal at his office.

Gehlot said that the country is going through a phase of economic slowdown and there is a need to address the challenge of unemployment and growth.

He also accused the Centre of concealing figures related to employment.

The state government will introduce a new industry policy very soon, he added.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 05:25 pm

