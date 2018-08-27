New NDA drive to highlight pro-Dalit works of PM Narendra Modi Government

Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan today announced that the NDA will soon start a nation-wide pro-Dalit and pro-backward communities programme.

The programme, which will include rallies and conferences, will highlight all the initiatives undertaken by the NDA-government for Dalits and other backward communities.

Paswan asserted that the Bhartiya Janata Party-led alliance of four parties will remain intact in Bihar. He played down speculation of growing friendship between Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"The RJD has no future. Lalu Prasad is going to jail and his son is facing criminal charges. Why should anybody ally with that party? All four parties of the NDA will contest the Lok Sabha polls together and win all 40 seats in Bihar," Paswan said at a press conference.

The LJP will organise Dalit rights (Dalit Adhikar) rally and other events in Punjab on August 30, in Gujarat on September 4, in Lucknow on September 5 and in Kaithal of Haryana on September 16, Paswan said, adding that a number of other cities would also be covered as part of the programme.

Paswan said the alleged callousness of the previous dispensation would also be focused on during the drive.

He claimed that the Modi-government's decision to strengthen the law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, besides its advocacy for reservation for these communities in promotion in government jobs have turned the tide in favour of these disadvantaged sections.

With less than eight months left before Lok Sabha elections, the NDA is making an all out effort to win over Dalits. Paswan said opposition parties which used to call the NDA-government anti-Dalit have now become silent.

He said the Congress, BSP and other parties in the opposition did nothing for Dalits and other backward communities (OBCs) when they were in power.

He recalled the passage of a bill in Parliament which granted constitutional status to the OBC commission. Attacking BSP chief Mayawati, Paswan said she diluted provisions of law on atrocities against Dalits in 2007.

He dared her to explain her position on the matter, claiming he would resign if proven wrong.