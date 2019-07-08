App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

New leadership should take charge wherever needed, says Ashok Chavan

His remarks came against the backdrop of resignations by various Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Milind Deora and Jyotiraditya Scindia, from senior party posts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on July 8 said new leadership should take charge wherever required in the party.

Chavan, who also resigned earlier as president of the Maharashtra Congress unit, said efforts were underway to restrengthen the grand old party.

On the Karnataka government crisis, he said attempts were being made to destablise the Congress-run state governments, and accused the BJP of trying to "finish" the democratic system.

He was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport.

To a query on various Congress leaders across the country resigning from senior party posts, Chavan said there was nothing wrong in it when even Rahul Gandhi took moral responsibility for the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls and tendered his resignation.

"It is the responsibility of all Congressmen. I had first offered to resign and told Rahul Gandhi about it so that it becomes easier for him to make changes wherever he wants to in the country," he said.

"Finally, it is the party which is important and not the person. I feel the Congress should stand up again and efforts are going on to strengthen the party again. Besides, where needed new leadership should be introduced," he said.

Asked about the Karnataka government, which is on the brink of collapse, Chavan alleged that attempts are being made to destabilise the Congress-run governments in the country.

"What is happening in Karnataka is wrong. The BJP is trying to completely finish the democratic system in the country. However, this will not last long. I feel those ideologically committed to the Congress will not leave," he said.

"Attempts are being made to destabilise the Congress- run state governments. It is very unfortunate. Our efforts will be to stand united and save our party-ruled state governments," he added.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 01:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

