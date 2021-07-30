MARKET NEWS

New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi; to meet PM Modi, Union ministers

Basavaraj Bommai is also planning to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as BJP national president J P Nadda.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Image: ANI)

New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. This is his first visit to the national capital after taking over as chief minister of the state.

Bommai is also planning to meet Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as BJP national president J P Nadda.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as chief minister on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Bommai had told reporters in Karnataka that he will discuss the issue of cabinet expansion in the state with the central leadership.

"When I go to Delhi to meet the party leadership, I will also try to meet our Members of Parliament and central Ministers from Karnataka on the pending projects and issues concerning the state," he had said.

(With PTI inputs)
