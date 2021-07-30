New Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Delhi to meet BJP high command including PM Modi

File image of Basavaraj Bommai

Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai embarked on a visit to Delhi to meet the high command of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bommai's first stop in the national capital was the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Following a brief meeting between them, Shah tweeted that he has conveyed his best wishes to the chief minister.



Met the Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai Ji. My best wishes to him and his team in taking the state to newer heights.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2021

"Met the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai. My best wishes to him and his team in taking the state to newer heights," he tweeted, along with the images from their meeting.

Bommai is also scheduled to meet BJP president JP Nadda and senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, before calling upon PM Modi.

The 61-year-old Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28, two days after his predecessor BS Yediyurappa submitted his resignation to the Governor.

Bommai, a leader belonging to the Lingayat community, had joined the BJP in 2008 after leaving the Janata Dal. He is expected to continue as the chief minister for the next two-and-a-half years. The next assembly polls in the state are to be held in December, 2023.

Yediyurappa, who is no longer part of the government, has clarified that he would not intervene in Bommai's decision of inducting new Cabinet ministers.

Before being elevated as the chief minister, Bommai was serving as the state home minister in the Yediyurappa-led government.