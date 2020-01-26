New industries in Madhya Pradesh have to employ 70% local youth: Governor

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday said the state government was accelerating job creation by setting up new industries, which have to compulsorily employ 70 per cent local youths.

Giving a speech at the Republic Day function here, he also said that the state government was focusing on food processing, new renewable energy, logistics, mining, cloth and garment industries to enhance investment.

"The state government is working to provide employment to youths. Along with setting up of new industries, it is being ensured that 70 per cent youth of the state get jobs in these establishments compulsorily," Tandon said.

Stating that improvements have been brought about in the industrial policy for smooth operation of the sector, Tandon said a law will be introduced to give all requisite permissions within a week for setting up new industries.

"The state government has brought the number of permissions required in the realty sector from 27 to five. This sector generates immense employment opportunities," the governor said.

The state government is building 1,000 cow sheds with each of them having a pasture area of five acres, Tandon said.