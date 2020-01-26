App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

New industries in Madhya Pradesh have to employ 70% local youth: Governor

Giving a speech at the Republic Day function here, he also said that the state government was focusing on food processing, new renewable energy, logistics, mining, cloth and garment industries to enhance investment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday said the state government was accelerating job creation by setting up new industries, which have to compulsorily employ 70 per cent local youths.

Giving a speech at the Republic Day function here, he also said that the state government was focusing on food processing, new renewable energy, logistics, mining, cloth and garment industries to enhance investment.

"The state government is working to provide employment to youths. Along with setting up of new industries, it is being ensured that 70 per cent youth of the state get jobs in these establishments compulsorily," Tandon said.

Close

Stating that improvements have been brought about in the industrial policy for smooth operation of the sector, Tandon said a law will be introduced to give all requisite permissions within a week for setting up new industries.

related news

"The state government has brought the number of permissions required in the realty sector from 27 to five. This sector generates immense employment opportunities," the governor said.

The state government is building 1,000 cow sheds with each of them having a pasture area of five acres, Tandon said.

The daily fodder allowance per cow has been hiked from Rs 3 to Rs 20, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 26, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Governor #India #Lalji Tandon #Madhya Pradesh

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.