New Goa CM Pramod Sawant wants floor test in House on March 20

Hours after being sworn in, Goa's new Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Tuesday said his government has sought a floor test on Wednesday to prove its strength in the Assembly.

The BJP-led government in the coastal state claims support of 21 MLAs - 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.

The strength of the 40-member House has been reduced to 36 due to the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, BJP MLA Francis D'Souza and resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

The Congress is the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs. There is also an NCP legislator in the House.

"We have written to Governor Mridula Sinha, requesting her to hold the floor test Wednesday to prove our strength. We are ready for the floor test," Sawant told reporters after assuming office Tuesday.

The chief minister said his priority was to complete all the projects undertaken by Parrikar, who died on Sunday after battling cancer and was accorded a state funeral Monday.

Sawant said the state government will build a memorial in Parrikar's name at Panaji's Miramar beach, where he was cremated.

Sawant was sworn in as the new chief minister of Goa just before 2 am Tuesday, after hectic parleys between the saffron party and its allies to put a new government in place in the state.

The governor also administered oath to 11 other ministers, including those from BJP's allies MGP and the GFP.

As per the power-sharing arrangement reached with allies, an MLA each from the two smaller parties backing the BJP will be made deputy chief minister, party sources said.

They are GFP chief Vijai Sardesai and MGP legislator Sudin Dhavalikar.