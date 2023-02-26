 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'New' Congress pledges alliances with 'like-minded' parties ahead of 2024 LS polls

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:56 PM IST

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi singalled party cadres to keep stepping up the offensive on the Adani issue and Chinese transgressions along the LAC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh state President Mohan Markam and other party leaders during the 85th plenary session, in Raipur on Feb 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

As its three-day plenary session ended on February 26 in Nava Raipur, the Congress made a pitch for "new" party and stressed on unity as well as discipline in its ranks, while pledging to forge alliances with "like-minded" parties to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Top party leadership attacked the Centre over Adani issue, saying it would keep raising questions on the business group till the truth comes out as it likened the conglomerate to British East India Company.

Ahead of key polls in six states and the 2024 general elections, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi singalled party cadres to keep stepping up the offensive on the Adani issue and Chinese transgressions along the LAC, and urged them to build on the success of the just concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi appealed to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to formulate a new plan to carry forward the "tapasya" (penance) undertaken through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that he, along with the entire country, will participate in it, indicating another such initiative in the near future.