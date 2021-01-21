MARKET NEWS

New chapter of US democracy: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Joe Biden after he was sworn in as the 46th president of the US on Wednesday.

Gandhi also congratulated Indian-origin Kamal Harris after she took oath as the 49th vice president of the US, creating history as the first female, first Black and first Indian-American to do so.

"Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris," Gandhi tweeted.
first published: Jan 21, 2021 08:07 am

