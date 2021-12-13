"New chapter of history being written," PM Narendra Modi at the launch of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

The pictures of Prime Minister Modi with his hand around the shoulders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media on Sunday (Image source: @myogiadityanath)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13 inaugurated Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. The Prime Minister offered prayers took a holy dip in the river Ganga before the inauguration.



माँ गंगा की गोद में उनके स्नेह ने कृतार्थ कर दिया। ऐसा लगा जैसे माँ गंगा की कलकल करती लहरें विश्वनाथ धाम के लिए आशीर्वाद दे रही हैं।

हर हर महादेव। हर हर गंगे।

"Today, a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises is not just a grand 'Bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' culture and traditions. Here you'll see how inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future," PM Modi said.

The PM was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when he landed in Varanasi and had a rousing welcome from the people of his parliamentary constituency.

"The Kashi Vishwanath temple premises which was only around 3000 square feet, has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now, 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can come visit the temple and its premises: PM Modi at Varanasi," he said.

The PM said that Kashi Vishwanath Dham was full of energy. "The many ancient temples lost in the vicinity have been restored again. Baba is happy with the seva by his bhakts and that is why he has blessed us today," he said.

The inauguration comes just months ahead of the high-stakes assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. Over 3,000 seers, people associated with different religious mutts, artistes and noted personalities had assembled at the venue.

The attractions of the Rs 339-Crore project include 23 buildings – tourist facilitation centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, city museum, viewing gallery and food court, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The corridor project was conceptualised to create an easily accessible pathway for the pilgrims, who had to meander through congested streets to take a dip in the Ganga and offer the holy water at the temple.

Before the inauguration, the PM interacted with the construction workers who were involved in the corridor and showered flower petals on them as an appreciation of their efforts.

"Today, I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during COVID19, the work did not stop here," the PM said in the speech. He also congratulated UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for completing the project.

After its foundation was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019, the project was completed in less than three years as planned despite the COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the project has helped realised Mahatma Gandhi's dream. "When Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi came to Varanasi 100 years ago, he expressed pain seeing narrow streets & filth. Many people came to power in the name of Gandhi Ji, but it's for the first time that his dream of a magnificent Kashi has come true," the CM said.

“The project involved purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The prime minister’s vision to take everyone along was the principle based on which mutual negotiations were done for these acquisitions,” the statement read.

The project is now spread over 5 lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises was limited to just around 3,000 square feet.