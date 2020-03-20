New chapter in weakening of democratic principles: Kamal Nath in resignation letter

After he stepped down as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 20, Kamal Nath, in his resignation letter to Governor Lalji Tandon, said that the current political developments in the state are "a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles".

"I am resigning as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. I wish the new chief minister all the best," Nath wrote in his letter.

"All that has happened in Madhya Pradesh in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles," he added.

Nath announced his resignation in a media briefing ahead of the Supreme Court-directed floor test in the state assembly on March 20.

Reacting to the development, former senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week, called it the "victory of the people of Madhya Pradesh".

"It is the victory of the people in Madhya Pradesh today. I always believe that politics should be a medium to serve the public. But, the former MP govt. (under Kamal Nath) had drifted from this path. Today it is the victory of truth. Truth always wins," Scindia said in a tweet.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress, meanwhile, said that with Nath's resignation, the "public lost,and the BJP won".

The apex court had on March 19 ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on March 20, leaving the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government, which was hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

On March 19, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati had accepted the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

With the resignation of 16 more MLAs, the strength of Congress has come down to 92 from 108.

Earlier, six ministers had resigned which brought down the ruling party's strength from 114 to 108.