MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

New cabinet of ministers in Gujarat takes oath today; BJP follows 'no repeat' formula

In the new Gujarat cabinet, the BJP has inducted new faces and did not retain any minister of the erstwhile Vijay Rupani administration, following the party’s ‘no repeat’ formula.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
Other names included in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet are former state BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi amond others. (File image of Bhupendra Patel taking oath as Gujarat CM: ANI)

Other names included in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet are former state BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi amond others. (File image of Bhupendra Patel taking oath as Gujarat CM: ANI)

New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat took oath at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on September 16.

In the new state cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has inducted new faces and did not retain any minister of the erstwhile Vijay Rupani administration, following the party’s ‘no repeat’ formula.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge. The new cabinet has a total of 25 members, including the chief minister.

Among the leaders, who have been included in the new Cabinet of ministers under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are Rajendra Trivedi, who resigned from the post of Gujarat Assembly Speaker hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on the day.

Other names included in Patel’s cabinet are former state BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi, Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merja, Jitu Choudhary and Manisha Vakil among others.

Close

Related stories

The nine ministers of state are Mukesh Patel, Nimisha Suthar, Arvind Raiyani, Kuber Dindor, Kirtisinh Vaghela, Gajendrasinh Parmar, RC Makwana, Vinod Moradia and Deva Malam.

Bhupendra Patel (59), who was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state on September 13, was present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, along with Rupani, whose sudden resignation from the post on September 11 led to the formation of the new ministry.

After picking Patel, a Patidar community leader as the CM, the BJP has given berth to six Patels and OBCs each, four from scheduled tribes, three from scheduled castes, two each from among brahmins and kshatriyas and one member from the Jain community.

The swearing-in ceremony was earlier scheduled to be held on September 15. But it was deferred for a day after several ministers were reportedly unhappy as they suspect they will not be part of the new cabinet in the backdrop of the party's "no-repeat" formula.

The BJP is learned to have adopted what is being called the “no-repeat” theory in Gujarat, perhaps, to counter the anti-incumbency factor ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. However, there is no official word on this yet.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BJP #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Politics
first published: Sep 16, 2021 02:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.