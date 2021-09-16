New cabinet of ministers in Gujarat takes oath today; BJP follows 'no repeat' formula

Other names included in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet are former state BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi amond others. (File image of Bhupendra Patel taking oath as Gujarat CM: ANI)

New ministers of the Bhupendra Patel-led government in Gujarat took oath at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on September 16.

In the new state cabinet, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has inducted new faces and did not retain any minister of the erstwhile Vijay Rupani administration, following the party’s ‘no repeat’ formula.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge. The new cabinet has a total of 25 members, including the chief minister.

Among the leaders, who have been included in the new Cabinet of ministers under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are Rajendra Trivedi, who resigned from the post of Gujarat Assembly Speaker hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on the day.

Other names included in Patel’s cabinet are former state BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi, Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Harsh Sanghvi, Jagdish Panchal, Brijesh Merja, Jitu Choudhary and Manisha Vakil among others.

The nine ministers of state are Mukesh Patel, Nimisha Suthar, Arvind Raiyani, Kuber Dindor, Kirtisinh Vaghela, Gajendrasinh Parmar, RC Makwana, Vinod Moradia and Deva Malam.

Bhupendra Patel (59), who was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state on September 13, was present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, along with Rupani, whose sudden resignation from the post on September 11 led to the formation of the new ministry.

After picking Patel, a Patidar community leader as the CM, the BJP has given berth to six Patels and OBCs each, four from scheduled tribes, three from scheduled castes, two each from among brahmins and kshatriyas and one member from the Jain community.

The swearing-in ceremony was earlier scheduled to be held on September 15. But it was deferred for a day after several ministers were reportedly unhappy as they suspect they will not be part of the new cabinet in the backdrop of the party's "no-repeat" formula.

The BJP is learned to have adopted what is being called the “no-repeat” theory in Gujarat, perhaps, to counter the anti-incumbency factor ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. However, there is no official word on this yet.