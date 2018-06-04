New book claims Nawaz Sharif was unaware of Pakistan army's Kargil infiltration

Nasim Zehra, a Pakistani journalist and writer who hosts a prime-time current affairs talk show on Channel 24, launched a book last week titled From Kargil to the Coup: Events that shook Pakistan. According to the book, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and many other senior officials were unaware of the military operation to occupy strategic heights in the Kargil sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in 1999.

There has been a long-standing debate about how much Sharif knew about the operation that was launched by then army chief Pervez Musharraf. Musharraf eventually had ousted Sharif in a coup a few months after India fought off the Pakistani intrusion. The book adds to this debate and states that Sharif was informed about the operation at a much later stage after he questioned Musharraf about the events near the LoC.

This military operation was formally approved in the military directorate on January 16, 1999. According to Zehra, the Pakistani troops had already infiltrated almost seven kilometres into Indian territory from seven directions. This was five weeks before the Lahore Declaration 1999 was signed between India and Pakistan on February 21, 1999.

Zehra interviewed many prominent personalities in Pakistan for her book, including senior serving and retired military officers, diplomats, government officials and politicians. She also interviewed some Indian diplomats and politicians along with some US diplomats and officials. The book claims to give a ‘blow-by-blow’ account of Operation Koh Paima (Operation KP), the code name for the offensive in Kargil. The book also delves a little bit into history and talks about General Zia-ul-Haq’s approach towards Kargil.

The book offers a fresh perspective towards the conflict to Pakistani readers who were exposed to sanitised information till now. This should be an interesting read and we will keep our eyes and ears open to see how the people and politicians react to this version of the Kargil conflict.