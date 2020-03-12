Never thought of Chief Minister's post, only want change in politics: Rajinikanth

Stopping only short of formally announcing the formation of his political party, actor Rajinikanth on March 12 unveiled a broad plan for his organisation.

Rajinikanth said he will be the party chief, but will not be the chief ministerial candidate. "Since 2017, I have been saying I do not want to be the chief ministerial candidate. This announcement is not a publicity stunt,” he said.

The 69-year-old actor, who had declared in December 2017 that he would enter politics, said Tamil Nadu needed political change.

"There were two stalwarts in our politics, one was Jayalalithaa and the other was Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). People voted for them but now there is a vacuum. Now, we need to create a new movement to bring change," he said.

Spelling out a plan for his organisation’s structure, Rajinikanth said he would induct more young people into the party and set an age limit. “I want to give 50 to 65 percent (party positions) to people under 50 years of age and who have done well for the society. Youngsters find it difficult to get a position in the party and the government. The rest will be given to good leaders from other parties and retired officers,” Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth had announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017, and had said he will launch his own party at a later date.

In February 2019, he had announced that neither he nor members from the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) — the precursor of his party — would participate in the Lok Sabha election.

In August 2018, RMM had launched a 36-page a manifesto of sorts, called the ‘Blue Book’. The book contained 25 main clauses outlining the do's and don’ts for his supporters and office-bearers as part of the RMM.

(This story will be updated when more details are awaited)