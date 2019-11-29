App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Never referred to Godse as patriot: Pragya Thakur

This is the second time in the day when Thakur made a statement regarding her remarks on Godse which had triggered a row.

With ruckus prevailing in the Lok Sabha over her statement, BJP member Pragya Thakur on Friday said she never referred to Nathuram Godse as a patriot and apologises if her remarks have hurt anyone.

This is the second time in the day when Thakur made a statement regarding her remarks on Godse which had triggered a row.

Her fresh statement came after Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of party leaders to end the impasse in the House.

