App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Neutral' regional parties to get 120-plus seats: TRS leader

Speaking to PTI, Nizamabad MP, K Kavitha, daughter of the TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, raised a strong pitch for these "neutral" regional parties to have a shot at power at the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Regional parties not aligned with the Congress and BJP would get 120-plus seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections and may hold the key for government formation, according to a Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader.

Speaking to PTI, Nizamabad MP, K Kavitha, daughter of the TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, raised a strong pitch for these "neutral" regional parties to have a shot at power at the Centre.

Kavitha, an influential party leader, said the TRS is in touch with various parties not part of the BJP-led NDA and Congress-anchored UPA on its efforts to forge a federal front of regional outfits.

"Most of them are waiting and watching for the (Lok Sabha) results to come out but then taking up a neutral front is an idea which is appealing to many parties, not all of them have come out openly saying that," she said.

related news

A federal front would take good shape after the Lok Sabha election results are out, Kavitha said.

All regional parties -- she named TRS, YSRCP, BJD and TMC, as examples -- would do very well in the Lok Sabha elections, according to her.

"We believe around 120-plus seats regional parties (who are not aligned with BJP and Congress) will hold which is quite a big number," she predicted.

She does not believe that NDA would enjoy the same majority that it had in the previous term.

"People have realised they (NDA) have not done much and I don't even see the Congress picking up much. So, either one of them is not meeting (the majority mark), then chances will be there for various regional parties. That's what I am banking on. That might give larger scope for other parties," she said.

Asked if she saw a scenario where BJP-led NDA fell short of numbers, and the consortium of regional parties as proposed by TRS supporting the NDA or UPA to form government, Kavitha said she was not sure.

"But why shouldn't this consortium be supported by either of the national parties from outside, why shouldn't this front (of regional parties) become the first front?," she asked.

On whether the TRS is ready to support the BJP if it fell short of numbers, Kavitha said: "I really hope that is not the scenario, let's see, let's wait and watch for the results."

Asked if she was not ruling out the possibility of TRS backing the BJP if it needs numbers to get majority, she said: "We would sincerely want an opportunity for the neutral parties to be able to make a mark at the Centre."
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #TRS

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Your Friends May Influence You to Become Obese

IPL 2019 | 'Will Open the Batting in All Games This Season': Rohit

Jet Airways Operating Only 41 of 119 Aircraft, Could Reduce it Further ...

FIFA Qatar 2022 Plan Would 'Exacerbate' Gulf Tensions

Decoded: Why Some Young Adults Engage in Unsafe Sex

South Africa Look to Inflict More Pain on Struggling Sri Lanka in T20I ...

EC Launches App For Poll-related Complaints, People in Punjab Spam it ...

No Metro Services Till 2.30pm on Holi: DMRC

33 Kids Shortlisted for First Funngage Cricket Scholarship in Perth

FIR against Union Minister Jayant Sinha for violation of model code of ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

India's leadership fully capable to act against terror: NSA Ajit Doval

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

Dalai Lama says possible to find his incarnation in India

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 268 points higher, Nifty above 11,500; HCL T ...

L&T buys entire stake of VG Siddhartha in Mindtree: Should you sell or ...

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP, two Assembly seats and exodus of MPs: Naveen Patnaik faces triple ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.