 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Nepalis vote amid looming inflation, political stability concerns

Reuters
Nov 20, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST

There are no pre-election polls, but political analysts expect the ruling alliance to retain power.

Repräsentative Image REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar - GF10000246864

Nepalis were voting on Sunday in a general election that few expect to bring drastic change - or a government able to quickly revive one of the slowest-growing economies in South Asia.

The election pits the ruling alliance of the Nepali Congress party, led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and some former Maoist rebels, against the Nepal Communist Unified Marxist Leninist (UML) party.

There are no pre-election polls, but political analysts expect the ruling alliance to retain power.

Polls close at 5 p.m. (1115 GMT), the Election Commission said. It could take up to two weeks to declare final results.

About 18 million people are eligible to vote for the 275-member parliament and the 550 members of seven provincial assemblies through a mix of first-past-the-post and proportional representation systems.

In a video message, Deuba said voting would strengthen the nascent democracy. "Let us celebrate democracy by participating in voting," Deuba said.