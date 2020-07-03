App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli considers splitting ruling party to counter calls for resignation: Report

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has prorogued the House of Representatives. This will allow him time to regroup and postpone any moves for no-confidence motion from detractors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Photo 2016 -- Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)
File Photo 2016 -- Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has prorogued the House of Representatives and is considering splitting the party via an ordinance if co-members continue to press for his resignation. He has also reportedly approached the main opposition – the Nepali Congress Party for support.

Oli plans to reintroduce a shelved ordinance – the Ordinance to Political Parties Act, to ease the way for him to split the party, sources told the Kathmandu Post.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Faced with calls to resign from his post as Prime Minister and Party Chair of the Nepal Communist Party, Oli recommended prorogation of Parliament, which was approved by the President. A majority of the Standing Committee members – 30 out of 44, had demanded resignation.

related news

This will allow him time to regroup and postpone any moves for no-confidence motion from detractors, the report noted.

The ordinance he now plans to reintroduce will allow him to split the party if further pressured. The faction most vocal against Oli included co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and senior leaders Bamdev Gautam, Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal.

“Now the ball is in the Dahal-Nepal group’s court. Oli has managed to put the pressure back on the Dahal-Nepal faction, as any move they make will be seen to be responsible for the party split,” Standing Committee member Mani Thapa told the paper.

Oli is firm on splitting the party if pressured, Thapa added.

If they go ahead with the split, Oli would require 138 lawmakers to prove majority. With 53 of his own party members (174 in total) on Dahal’s side and another 43 on Nepal’s side, he is banking on Congress’ 63 seats to push through. Congress Vice-President Bimalendra Nidhi said, “the Congress will support Oli if he so desires. But we won’t join the government.”

Passing the ordinance would require only a 30 percent central committee members or the parliamentary party members in support. Oli easily commands 40 percent, it said.

Many in the party are apprehensive about the split but doubt a cease-fire. “I don’t think our party will remain intact now. Saturday’s meeting of the Standing Committee will take a decision on Oli. I don’t think the party will tolerate his autocratic style of functioning anymore,” said Matrika Yadav, a Standing Committee member who is close to Dahal.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 11:18 am

tags #KP Sharma Oli #Nepal Parliament #Nepal politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.