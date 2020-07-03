Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli considers splitting ruling party to counter calls for resignation: Report

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has prorogued the House of Representatives and is considering splitting the party via an ordinance if co-members continue to press for his resignation. He has also reportedly approached the main opposition – the Nepali Congress Party for support.

Oli plans to reintroduce a shelved ordinance – the Ordinance to Political Parties Act, to ease the way for him to split the party, sources told the Kathmandu Post.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Faced with calls to resign from his post as Prime Minister and Party Chair of the Nepal Communist Party, Oli recommended prorogation of Parliament, which was approved by the President. A majority of the Standing Committee members – 30 out of 44, had demanded resignation.

This will allow him time to regroup and postpone any moves for no-confidence motion from detractors, the report noted.

The ordinance he now plans to reintroduce will allow him to split the party if further pressured. The faction most vocal against Oli included co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and senior leaders Bamdev Gautam, Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal.

“Now the ball is in the Dahal-Nepal group’s court. Oli has managed to put the pressure back on the Dahal-Nepal faction, as any move they make will be seen to be responsible for the party split,” Standing Committee member Mani Thapa told the paper.

Oli is firm on splitting the party if pressured, Thapa added.

If they go ahead with the split, Oli would require 138 lawmakers to prove majority. With 53 of his own party members (174 in total) on Dahal’s side and another 43 on Nepal’s side, he is banking on Congress’ 63 seats to push through. Congress Vice-President Bimalendra Nidhi said, “the Congress will support Oli if he so desires. But we won’t join the government.”

Passing the ordinance would require only a 30 percent central committee members or the parliamentary party members in support. Oli easily commands 40 percent, it said.

Many in the party are apprehensive about the split but doubt a cease-fire. “I don’t think our party will remain intact now. Saturday’s meeting of the Standing Committee will take a decision on Oli. I don’t think the party will tolerate his autocratic style of functioning anymore,” said Matrika Yadav, a Standing Committee member who is close to Dahal.