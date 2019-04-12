App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Neither UPA nor NDA will get more than 200 Lok Sabha seats: TRS

B Vinod Kumar, who was deputy floor leader of the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) in the Lok Sabha, said Friday his outfit was in touch with "many" of the regional parties not aligned with the Congress and BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief addresses a rally. (Image: Twitter/@trspartyonline)
Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief addresses a rally. (Image: Twitter/@trspartyonline)
Whatsapp

Neither the Congress-led UPA nor the BJP-anchored NDA would win more than 200 seats leading to regional parties playing an important role in the formation of next government at the Centre, claimed a key TRS leader.

B Vinod Kumar, who was deputy floor leader of the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) in the Lok Sabha, said Friday his outfit was in touch with "many" of the regional parties not aligned with the Congress and BJP.

"Role of regional parties will be very important in the formation of the next government at Delhi," Kumar, who sought re-election from Karimnagar constituency, told PTI.

Elections to all the 17 Lok Sabha segments in Telangana were held Thursday.

related news

"Both national parties (along with their allies) will be below 200 (seats); so the role of regional parties will be more in the next government," said Kumar, considered a confidant of the TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR, as the CM is referred to by many, has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties since last year, and was unsparing in his attacks on the BJP and Congress during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign.

Kumar said an alliance of regional parties would be formed after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared.

"Not only KCR, all regional parties will play their respective roles in formation of the government", he said.

TRS has not decided on whom to back for Prime Ministership in the event of regional parties holding the "key" after the election results, according to him.

"We have not yet given any thought on all those issues. This is not the time to think who will be the next Prime Minister. Only after the results we can think...", he said.

KCR's daughter K Kavitha, who sought re-election from Nizamabad constituency, said recently she expects "neutral" regional parties to bag 120-plus Lok Sabha seats.

On the Parliamentary elections in Telangana, Kumar said the TRS would win 16 seats. TRS had an understanding with AIMIM and repeatedly said earlier that it expects its President Asaduddin Owaisi to retain the Hyderabad seat.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NDA #Politics #TRS #UPA

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

Game of Thrones: For Maisie Williams aka Arya Stark, PIGS were more im ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Brendon Urie will have a professionally testing year ahead, predict th ...

The Tashkent Files movie review: We are surprised it didn't catch Elec ...

Is Malaika Arora's Latest 'Soulmate' Post All About Arjun Kapoor?

2 Ex-Service Chiefs Deny Signing Letter Sent to President Against Poli ...

Peak Break: China to Add 'Eco-Friendly' Toilet on Mount Everest

SpiceJet Shares Zoom Over 9% on Plans to Induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG A ...

Julian Assange Personifies Contradictions of US Politics, Challenges M ...

100 Indian Fishermen Return to Gujarat After Being Jailed in Pakistan ...

Congress Says Electoral Bonds Verdict Will Expose 'Nexus Between BJP a ...

Delhi Man Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft; One Arrested

Amber Heard to Dismiss USD 50 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-hu ...

Army veterans urge President Ram Nath Kovind to stop politicians from ...

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Bihar records lowest voter turnout with 50%, WB tops with 81% in phase ...

Not approaching politics as a star, says Congress' candidate Urmila Ma ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 80 points, Nifty above 11,600 led ...

SpiceJet shares surge on plans to induct 16 Boeing aircraft

Rupee snaps 3-day gaining streak, opens at 69.08 a dollar

Macquarie expects FIIs inflows to stay in H2, but no significant upsid ...

Andhra Pradesh polls: High stakes brawl-ridden battle sees Election Co ...

Julian Assange's journey from a talk in Sweden to a 7-year stay at Ecu ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Champions League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways grounds services to Kolkata, Pune among other destinations ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.