Neither NDA nor UPA can form govt on its own after polls: KT Rama Rao

Claiming that neither the NDA nor UPA is in a position to form government on its own after the Lok Sabha elections, TRS working president K T Rama Rao said TRS should win 16 Lok Sabha seats to ensure that Telangana gets substantial funds and development projects.

The popularity graph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on the wane, he claimed.

"We will show what we can do with 16 MPs," he said, addresing a party meeting in Nalgonda district.

TRS has been seeking 16 seats for itself and one for ally AIMIM (total number of Lok Sabha seats is 17).

Meanwhile, TDP polit bureau member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said his party would like to go with the Left parties in Telangana in the elections if they are willing.

Left parties have spoken to TDP earlier, he said.