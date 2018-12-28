App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nehruvian blunder responsible for J&K crisis: Jitendra Singh

Singh blamed the Congress and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the current crisis in the state and said successive governments in the state committed blunders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on December 28 said the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir is an outcome of a series of "blunders" by successive Congress governments in the state starting with the "Nehruvian blunder".

Participating in the debate on statutory resolution for proclamation of President's Rule in the state, Singh said everyone feels the pain of the people of the state.

Singh blamed the Congress and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the current crisis in the state and said successive governments in the state committed blunders.

"The current situation in Kashmir is an outcome of a series of blunders of successive Congress governments in the state starting with the Nehruvian blunder," he said.

related news

Singh, who himself hails from Jammu, said the BJP formed an alliance with the PDP, as it was dictated by the people's mandate.

"It was not an unnatural marriage between parties, infact it was like a typical Indian marriage where two parties with different ideologies came together for the sake of democracy," he said, adding the BJP walked away from the alliance even when three years of the tenure were pending.

"We formed an alliance as it was dictated by the people's mandate and walked away from the alliance on the will of the people," he said.

Taking on the PDP and NC over their proposed alliance to form a government in the state, Singh said those who don't see eye to eye came together to keep the BJP out of power.

Without naming any party, he said "competitive separatism" is going on in the state and those who are out of power are speaking in "separatist jargon".
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 04:40 pm

tags #India #JK #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.