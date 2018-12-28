Nehruvian blunder responsible for J&K crisis: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on December 28 said the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir is an outcome of a series of "blunders" by successive Congress governments in the state starting with the "Nehruvian blunder".

Participating in the debate on statutory resolution for proclamation of President's Rule in the state, Singh said everyone feels the pain of the people of the state.

Singh blamed the Congress and first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the current crisis in the state and said successive governments in the state committed blunders.

"The current situation in Kashmir is an outcome of a series of blunders of successive Congress governments in the state starting with the Nehruvian blunder," he said.

Singh, who himself hails from Jammu, said the BJP formed an alliance with the PDP, as it was dictated by the people's mandate.

"It was not an unnatural marriage between parties, infact it was like a typical Indian marriage where two parties with different ideologies came together for the sake of democracy," he said, adding the BJP walked away from the alliance even when three years of the tenure were pending.

"We formed an alliance as it was dictated by the people's mandate and walked away from the alliance on the will of the people," he said.

Taking on the PDP and NC over their proposed alliance to form a government in the state, Singh said those who don't see eye to eye came together to keep the BJP out of power.

Without naming any party, he said "competitive separatism" is going on in the state and those who are out of power are speaking in "separatist jargon".