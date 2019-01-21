App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Negativism flavour of Kolkata rally, Modi Vs Chaos agenda in 2019: Arun Jaitley in Facebook blog

Explaining the “anti-Modi campaign", he stated “the opposition is making Prime Minister Modi’s continuation in office as a key political issue”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In an attack on the Opposition's show of unity at a rally in Kolkata, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said it was the “fear” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and comeback that was bringing them together. Calling “negativism” the flavour of the rally, he said the Opposition showed no common programme, no policy and a disastrous memory of their administrative disabilities.

Leaders from over a dozen opposition parties gathered in Kolkata on January 19 and vowed to put up a united fight in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections to oust PM Modi from power.

Two days after the rally, Jaitley posted a blog on his Facebook account titled ‘Agenda for 2019 – Modi Vs Chaos'. In the post, he mentioned that the opposition in India has a “two-fold strategy”, which includes anti-Modi agenda and to combine as many political groups together so as to take the best advantage of the electoral arithmetic.

Explaining the “anti-Modi campaign", he stated “the opposition is making Prime Minister Modi’s continuation in office as a key political issue”.

“A negative campaign works when there is a strong anti-incumbency either against the Government or against the leader… It is obvious that the level of satisfaction with Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi is very high. If that weren’t so, where was the need for multiple disparate forces to come together against him?” Jaitley asked in his blog.

He attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had organised the Kolkata rally. Calling her one of the four desirous PM-candidates wishing to challenge Modi, he said the “Didi of West Bengal wants a combination of the political adventurists to back her”.

However, he claimed that there were not too many takers for her, except some which includes the “ultra-adventurist Chief Minister of Delhi to the discards of the BJP”.

In a further attack on Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, also a probable PM candidate, Jaitley said, “The Behanji of Uttar Pradesh has a clear strategy – play it hard to get. She believes that in India, only caste matters. She is clear that this is her only opportunity.”

The other two were Telangana CM and Telangana Rashtra Samithi  (TRS) President K Chandrashekar Rao and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The minister, however, claimed that the negative agenda of the opposition will not work. “If negativism is the political campaign in an aspirational nation, it won’t work,” he stated.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

