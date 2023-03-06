 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Need to take stand against BJP's 'corruption washing machine' as country witnessing chaos under authoritarian regime: Shiv Sena (UBT)

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

The Sena (UBT) said the country is witnessing "unprecedented chaos" under the Modi government.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena on Monday said the time has come to stand up to the Bharatiya Janata Party's "corruption washing machine" to save the country and cited the letter written by Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the "authoritarian regime".

In an editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said harassing the Opposition and staying in power doesn't augur well for democracy.

Leaders of nine opposition parties, including chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekar Rao, have written to the prime minister alleging "blatant misuse" of Central agencies against members of the opposition.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray are the signatories from Maharashtra.