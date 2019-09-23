App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Need to strike balance between growth, environment: Jairam Ramesh

Speaking at an event organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB), the Congress Rajya Sabha MP, who was the environment minister during the UPA regime, said the states offering free power as part of the welfare scheme need to have rational approach on pricing of electricity which needs more water to produce.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There was need to strike a balance between growth and environmental protection in the country as a lot of people depend on natural resources for their livelihood, former union Minister Jairam Ramesh said here.

Speaking at an event organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB), the Congress Rajya Sabha MP, who was the environment minister during the UPA regime, said the states offering free power as part of the welfare scheme need to have rational approach on pricing of electricity which needs more water to produce.

It would be intellectually dishonest to say that somehow we can marry environment and development. But in practice, there will be cases where environmental objectives and growth objectives are in conflict with each other.

Close

"In such situations, through a democratic process, I stress the word, through democratic process, you have to resolve these conflicts, he said referring to the opposition to proposed uranium mining in Telangana.

related news

Ramesh said India now stands at "historic turning point" where it can show to the world thatgrow now and pay later model was no longer relevant in the present context as the country needs to protect environment as part of the economic growth. Environment doesn't mean slow economic growth. In the long run, to be equatable, rapid growth has to be sustainable, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 09:25 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.