Need to strike balance between growth, environment: Jairam Ramesh

There was need to strike a balance between growth and environmental protection in the country as a lot of people depend on natural resources for their livelihood, former union Minister Jairam Ramesh said here.

Speaking at an event organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB), the Congress Rajya Sabha MP, who was the environment minister during the UPA regime, said the states offering free power as part of the welfare scheme need to have rational approach on pricing of electricity which needs more water to produce.

It would be intellectually dishonest to say that somehow we can marry environment and development. But in practice, there will be cases where environmental objectives and growth objectives are in conflict with each other.

"In such situations, through a democratic process, I stress the word, through democratic process, you have to resolve these conflicts, he said referring to the opposition to proposed uranium mining in Telangana.