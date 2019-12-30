App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

Need of hour is to win back trust: Maharashtra Governor at bank function

Pointing out that there has been a loss of trust in banks recently, he said it was time to root out corruption.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said trust deficiency was rampant in society and the need of the hour was to win back trust by doing good deeds and setting examples for others to emulate.

He was speaking at a function of a cooperative bank in Kalyan in Thane district.

Pointing out that there has been a loss of trust in banks recently, he said it was time to root out corruption.

He asked cooperative banks to be actively involved in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and serve society.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 08:17 am

