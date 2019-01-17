App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Need more currency as GDP size is increasing: Source

Following demonetisation in November 2016, when the government junked high value currency notes of denominations 500 and 1,000, there was a shrinkage of currency in the system. Now, with the growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), there may be a need for more currency, the source said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With the country's GDP size increasing in quantitative terms, there could be need for more currency in the economy, a source said here on Thursday.

Following demonetisation in November 2016, when the government junked high value currency notes of denominations 500 and 1,000, there was a shrinkage of currency in the system. Now, with the growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), there may be a need for more currency, the source said.

Post-demonetisation, the government re-introduced Rs 500 banknote but the Rs 1,000 currency note was discontinued. However, banknotes of denomination 2,000 was introduced during the period.

The source said there has been a decline in counterfeit notes and whatever little is in circulation is "very crude counterfeiting".
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #growth #India #RBI

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.